ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $151,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 759,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,128,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Trading Up 1.0 %

FORG stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,181,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 800,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 753,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

