Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE F traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,519,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,078,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.