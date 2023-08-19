FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of FONR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.57. FONAR has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

