Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $22.56.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

