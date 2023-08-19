Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 0.2%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.
Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.