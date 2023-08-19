Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 0.2%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.