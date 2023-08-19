Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VBR opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

