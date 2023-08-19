Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

