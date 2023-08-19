Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

