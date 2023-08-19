First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,312 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.39% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $78,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

