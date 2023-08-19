First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

