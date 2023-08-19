First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,063,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 679,454 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

