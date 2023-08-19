First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 15.72% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $83,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.55 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

