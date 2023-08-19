First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 130,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

