First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

INBK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 41,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

