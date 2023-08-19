First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Community
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.