First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 218,251 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

