First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

