First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBMS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 208,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,253. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

