Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 3,801,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

