Fei USD (FEI) 1-Day Volume Hits $99,244.93

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.56 million and $99,244.93 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,063.35 or 1.00074356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94974415 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $101,356.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.