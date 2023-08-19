FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FDX stock opened at $262.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

