FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Plans $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

FedEx stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $230.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

