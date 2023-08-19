Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 10,025 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,562.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,259.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.
Fastly Stock Performance
FSLY stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
