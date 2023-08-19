Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 10,025 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,562.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,259.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.