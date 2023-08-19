Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 16,933 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $313,429.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fastly Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

