Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $1,379,976.03 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

