FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FARO

FARO Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%.

Insider Activity

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.