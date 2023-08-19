Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Buys $26,030.50 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Planson acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMAO. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

