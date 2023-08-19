Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,581. The company has a market capitalization of $315.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.05. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.
