Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,581. The company has a market capitalization of $315.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.05. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 960.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

