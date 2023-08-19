EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. 227,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,878. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

