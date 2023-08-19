Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,223,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.