Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 16,223,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

