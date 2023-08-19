Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,223,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

