Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.83. 1,296,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

