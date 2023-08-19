Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

