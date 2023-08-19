Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 270.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

