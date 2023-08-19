Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Intuitive Machines Stock Performance
Shares of LUNRW stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
