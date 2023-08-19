ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $40.20 to $34.20 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.93.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. ExlService has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

