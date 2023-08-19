Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

EVGN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 943.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

