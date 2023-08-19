Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Evogene Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

