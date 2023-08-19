Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler Sells 15,000 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

