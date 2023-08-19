EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 3,613 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $23,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.1 %

EVER opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EverQuote by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EverQuote by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

