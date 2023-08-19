Everdome (DOME) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $701,995.27

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $16.87 million and $701,995.27 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

