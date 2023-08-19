Evercore ISI Raises Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $28.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

