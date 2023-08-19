Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

