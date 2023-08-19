Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 1,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGFEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

