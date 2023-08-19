Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $53.64 million and $849,797.01 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,394,055 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

