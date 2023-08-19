Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ETD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 196,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $802.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.