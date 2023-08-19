ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $16,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,050.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.28. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESSA

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.