Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 2,396,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,936. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

