Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

NYSE:ERO opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.