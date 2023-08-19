Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $300,410.47 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $82.79 million and $300,410.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,998.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00246120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.58 or 0.00721490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00554460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00059563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00121763 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,670,293 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

